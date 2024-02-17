Assam Rifles personnel and Mizoram police have seized 173.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.6 lakh from two persons in Mizoram's Lunglei district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces seized the contraband from two persons, identified as Lalrinfela (36) and Vanlalremi (47), and arrested them on Thursday, it said.

Both are residents of Lunglei's Chamari, it said.



Also Read: Mizoram: Poppy seeds worth over Rs 19 lakh seized in Champhai district

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles has seized poppy seeds worth over Rs 19 lakhs.

A total of 90 bags of poppy seeds weighing 5,400 kg were seized today, which have been estimated at an amount of Rs 19.44 lakhs. The poppy seeds were seized in the general area of Mekbul Road Junction at Zokhawthar and Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with representatives of the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, based on specific information.