Two people were confirmed dead when a fire broke out at the residence of Thangnawna, Lawngtlai Vengpui late Sunday night, June 23.

The fire broke out late Sunday night at the residence of Thangnawna in Lawngtlai Vengpui.

The victims were Thangnawna’s 72-year-old wife, Sungtiali, and his 70-year-old sister, Darhliangi. Both were unable to escape and were burnt to death.

Reports indicate that Sungtiali was very weak due to illness. The fire was confirmed to have started from a candle.

Dr. Lalpekliana Chinzah, the MLA of Lawngtlai East, extended his condolences to Thangnawna and assured him that necessary measures would be taken to help rebuild his home.

The Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council, Chinzah, also provided Rs 5000 to the survivor.



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