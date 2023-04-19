Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga was received by Consul General Melinda Pavek, Chief of the U.S. Consulate General, Kolkata (India), at his Chennai CM bungalow on April 19.

The US Consul General asked the Chief Minister about Mizoram's food, education, and environmental situations.

They also discussed relations between neighbouring Myanmar and India and the impact of drugs from the north on society. Pi Melinda Pavek said that Mizoram has a lot of potential for economic development. They also discussed youth development in entrepreneurship.

After meeting the Chief Minister, the US Consul General met Dr Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram, at her office chamber in MINECO and also state Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana at MINECO Conference Hall.

Also Read: Mizoram: Over 800 Myanmar refugees sought shelter in Champhai district

Melinda Pavek, U.S. Consulate General thanked Dr Renu Sharma for her warm welcome and expressed that the relationship between both India and the United States will be stronger in the future. In this regard, she pointed out four important areas for collaboration :

1. Connectivity: Apart from land and air connectivity, improvement in human mobility, visa issuance for students and businesses.

2. Prosperity: In the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship to work with U.S.industries, solid waste management

3. Security: cyber security, research and development in the military.

4. Collaboration: People to people, Government to Government and multi-lateral collaboration.

The Consul General Melinda Pavek pointed out that collaboration in such four areas will bring more fields for collaboration and will improve the relationship between the two largest democratic countries in the world.