Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on January 6 said that his government would continue to provide assistance to refugees from Myanmar and internally displaced people from Manipur, with support from the Centre.

Lalduhoma made the comments at a press conference here upon his return from Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Even though the centre can't accod refugee status to the Myanmar nationals, it is ready to collaborate with us in providing relief to them. People from Manipur, who fled their homes due to ethnic violence, will also be looked after with help of the central government", he said.

Since February 2021, following a military coup in Myanmar, over 31,000 members of the Chin community have sought refuge in Mizoram. Additionally, more than 9,000 people from Manipur have been displaced due to ethnic violence and have found shelter within the state. These communities share ethnic ties with the Mizos, which has facilitated their acceptance and support.

Lalduhoma's administration, with backing from the central government, has pledged to continue this assistance. The Centre, while not granting refugee status to the Myanmar nationals, is prepared to collaborate with Mizoram in providing relief. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the Myanmar nationals who have taken refuge in Mizoram will not be deported until normalcy returns to their homeland.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the Centre would reconsider its plan to fence a 300-km stretch of the India-Myanmar border, which would end the free movement regime currently allowing residents to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa.

This stance by the Mizoram government is not just a political decision but a reflection of humanitarian concern. As Lalduhoma stated, the state will continue to look after these individuals, providing shelter and aid based on available resources. It's a commitment to uphold human dignity and offer solace to those displaced by conflict and political upheaval.

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