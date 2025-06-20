In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Gurugram Police arrested eight people, including seven foreign nationals — six from Nigeria and one woman from Mizoram — for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network.

Drugs worth Rs 1 crore were seized during the operation, police said on Friday.

The first arrest was made on June 16 when a crime unit of Gurugram Police apprehended a suspected drug smuggler, Bimal Pahadi, a Nepal national, from Sector 39. A total of 1.60 kg of Sulpha (a cannabis derivative) and 116 grams of cocaine were recovered from his possession. An FIR was lodged at Sadar police station, and Pahadi was remanded to four-day police custody by a local court.

During interrogation, Pahadi revealed the names of seven accomplices who were allegedly supplying him with drugs. Acting on this lead, the police launched a follow-up operation and arrested six Nigerian nationals and a Mizoram native woman between Wednesday night and Thursday.



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Those arrested include- Ugochukwu John alias David, Nnajiofor Peter Nmaemeka,Henry Onuchukwu,Ojukwa Ifenya,Friday Tobias Chikwu,Okolie Romanus and Lal Kothari (Mizoram).

According to officials, only Okolie Romanus possessed valid documents to stay in India. The rest were found to be residing in the country without legal papers. Consequently, police have also invoked relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act in the FIR.

Police said some of the accused have a history of criminal involvement. "During questioning, it was revealed that Ugochukwu John has pending cases in Delhi, while Henry Onuchukwu is wanted in several NDPS cases in Himachal Pradesh," said a spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

“This indicates a wider and more organised drug trafficking network involving repeat offenders. We suspect the group has been active for a long time,” the spokesperson added.

While Pahadi remains in police custody for further questioning, the other seven accused have been sent to judicial custody. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the seized drugs and identify other members of the syndicate.