Women corporators of Aizawl Municipal Corporation wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting to visit Manipur state and find out the number of crimes committed against tribal women since the outbreak of violence. They request that the chairperson bring justice and punish the perpetrators.

The women corporators sent their letter to Lallawmchhungi, the head of the Mizoram Women Commission, who will then deliver it to the NCW chairperson.

The letter further states that on July 19, 2023, two Kuki women were paraded by alleged Meitei males, and one of the men was spotted grabbing one of the woman's privates. Mentioning the terrible event that occurred in Phainuom village on May 4, 2023, the cops did nothing even though an FIR was later submitted.



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The letter also suggested the murder of three additional ladies in a different occurrence.

The letter also addresses the state's prompt action after a Naga woman, M Lucy of Nongrum Village, was kidnapped and killed by alleged militants, as well as the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs and the assurance of a government job for her daughter when she reached adulthood because she is still a minor. No such action has been taken thus far for the Kuki women's victims in this regard. As in the instance of the Naga lady victim, the corporators seek compensation for every Kuki woman victim.

In order to ensure future women's safety in the North East, the Aizawl Municipal Women Corporators of Mizoram ask the NCW chairwoman to look into the Manipur situation vehemently.