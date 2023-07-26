Mizoram Minister Pu Lalruatkima on July 25 participated in the Youth-20 meet on Nationalism, Patriotism, and Development which was organized by the Sports and Youth Services Department and the Mizo Zirlai Pawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalruatkima who was the Chief Guest at the meet said that the Y-20 meet's topic of "Nationalism, Patriotism & Development" is extremely pertinent for today's youth and the state of Mizoram.

''There are many countries without a genuine homeland, but we have inherited the territory that our forefathers had safeguarded, and it is our responsibility to keep it safe, he stated. We now live in a world where many nations have perished and many bones have been broken,'' he added.

He further said that people must be physically fit in order to survive and urged the young people to work hard in their studies while showing patriotism and helping Mizoram.

''Additionally, he stated that although we all have various blood ties and reside in different regions, Mizo, Kuki, and Chin people are the same,'' he added.

He further said that he could not turn away from them since their mental sickness is the same as our mental disease and their pain is the same as our suffering.

The event was presided over by MZP Vice President Pu Andrew F. Lalramnghaka. Adviser, MZP Lalhruaitluanga Chawngte gave the keynote talk. On today's programme, three experts presented presentations.

A talk on cancer was given by Dr. Martin Chawngsailova, State Programme Coordinator, NP-NCD, NPHCE. Informatics Officer Pu Lalengzuala of the ICT Department spoke on the topic of social media use and cybercrime.

Personal empowerment was the topic of a lecture by Administrative Training Institute (ATI) faculty member Pi Golda Dell Zohmangaihi.

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