The Mizoram Police have rescued and brought back three Mizo women who were stranded in Syria for about 20 months.

The women, who had left Mizoram in 2022, faced hardships soon after landing in Syria in November of that year.

After efforts by Mizoram police and Indian Embassy authorities, the women left Syria on August 20 and were brought home on Saturday.

Two women are from the Hnahthial district, and one is from the Champhai district. They were illegally sent to Syria by a private placement agency in November to work as housemaids.



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Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K Sapdanga took the issue seriously and initiated steps to rescue them in May.

Court cases were involved, and the state government remained in touch with the Indian embassy and Syrian authorities.

After winning the legal cases, the Indian embassy in Damascus sheltered the women for three weeks.

Once exit visas were issued, they were brought to New Delhi on August 20 and then to Aizawl on Saturday. They will be sent to their villages within this week to reunite with their families.