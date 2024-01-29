The Fisheries department of Mizoram and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) have renewed a two-year cooperation agreement to protect riverine wildlife in the state. The signing took place at the office of Fisheries Minister Pu Lalthansanga.

The agreement, established in 2021, has proven successful in preserving riverine wildlife in Mizoram, thanks to strict regulations outlined in the Mizoram Fisheries Act, 2002, and the Mizoram Fisheries Rules, 2019. The Central YMA recognized three YMA branches and three groups for their exceptional contributions to wildlife protection.

The event was presided over by Pu C. Lalzahngoa, Secretary, Fisheries Department, in the presence of Fisheries Minister Pu Lalthansanga.

The agreement was signed by Pu F. Vanlallawma, Director, Fisheries Department, and Pu Lalhmachhuana, President, CYMA. The agreement will remain in effect for two years.

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