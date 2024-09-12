Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman Malsawmsangzuala Ralte on Thursday inaugurated "School Connect 2024" at Chanmari YMA Hall, Aizawl.

The event, which will continue till September 13, is jointly organized by the Mizoram Youth Commission in collaboration with Lynchpin and ZALEN newspaper.

The event was attended by eight schools in the city.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Ralte encouraged students to maintain discipline, perseverance and a timetable to achieve their goals and highlighted the importance of having a specific career plan stating, "In today's competitive world, one cannot achieve a success without proper career planning. I want everyone to make use of this School Connect and use it as a guide for their career choices."



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The Youth Commission Chairman also stated that various coaching classes are conducted at MYC Aizawl as well as in other districts of the State.

ZALEN newspaper editor Vanlalrema Vantawl stated that 12 institutions and Women's Polytechnic and ITI, Aizawl are part of School Connect 2024. He encouraged all students to take full advantage of the stalls and attend the various seminars during the event.