The Joint Action Committee of the Land Owner’s Association of Kolasib District has called for an indefinite blockade of the National Highway 306/6 (Silchar-Aizawl) from September 25, 2024, at 6 AM.

Land Owner’s Association of Kolasib District stated that they have called for a blockade of the national highway, alleging that the State government has refused to take final action in the ownership of land for the last three years.

The Association stated that the conflict between the government and their district land owners started when the Forest Department recently claimed the Vairengte – Sairang road as a Roadside Reserve Forest under the RRF Notification 1965.

They stated that the permanent land passes given to individuals by the Revenue Department were never a cause of concern by the Forest Department before; and allege that the Department’s claim of their properties as Roadside Reserve Forest was instigated by their aim to receive the CA/NPV Compensation in the construction of the four-lane highway between Silchar and Aizawl.



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The Association highlighted that in 2021, the High Court had ruled the RRF Notification 1965 as invalid, as many individuals have resided within the area; and alleged that in recent years, the Forest Department with the help of an Environmental NGO had appealed the case to the Supreme Court. They stated that the State government had supported RRF and requested a stay of the order.

The Association also accused the government of freezing their property since 2020; and requested that if the State government cannot resolve the conflict between the land owners and the Forest department, they should cancel the construction of the four-lane highway; and also demanded compensation from the government for freezing of their property for three years.

Kolasib District Land Owner’s Association affirmed their full support of the construction of a four-lane highway, stating that it will greatly benefit the state. They stated that it is under unfortunate circumstances that they are compelled to block the highway to push for their rights and privileges.