The Mizoram Police on Tuesday seized over 8 kgs of heroin in Aizawl's Thuampui locality and apprehended three individuals from Champhai District.

The heroin, valued at over 2 crores, is considered the largest seizure in Mizoram in a single operation.

The operation was conducted by a team from the Mizoram Police's CID Special Branch. They intercepted two vehicles in the early hours of Tuesday at Cheuva Hills, Thuampui, Aizawl.

The vehicles included a Bolero, bearing registration number MZ-04/A-9872, coming from Tlangsam Champhai via Kelkang, Biate, Keitum, and a Pickup, bearing registration number MZ06-6021, which was stationed in Aizawl.



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The team seized 8.058 kgs of orange powder suspected to be heroin, packed in 664 soap cases.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs.2,41,74,000 in the local market. The arrested individuals are Lalrohnuna Fanai, 33, of Tlangsam, Champhai; Tlanghmingthangi, 43, of Tlangsam Vengthlang, Champhai; and Lalmuanzuala, 24, of Tlangsam, Champhai.

The contraband was concealed using 984 cartons of V-cigarettes and 955 cartons of Win cigarettes.

The two vehicles and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused were also seized. A case has been registered at the Special Narcotic Police Station.