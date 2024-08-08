In supersession of the order issued on August 6, 2024, the District Magistrate of Mizoram’s Lawngtlai District- which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy re-issued an order to restrict the movement of traffic, animals, and human population of the district in view of unrest in the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

The order stated that to ensure the safety and security of all citizens residing in the border area, residents of Lawngtlai district which shares a border with Bangladesh and Myanmar are restricted from moving within a 2 km radius of both the borders between 6 PM and 6 AM.

The order specifically mentions that movements by individuals or groups, by any type of vehicle or any animal husbandry within the 2 km area are strictly prohibited during the 12 hours mentioned; and that any violators will be punished under section 223, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The order remains in force for a period of two months.



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