Mizoram’s lifeline reopens: Trucks resume on NH-6 after transport association repairs road

Truck movement resumed on a vital stretch of National Highway-6/306 in Mizoram on Wednesday, six days after the road was blocked by the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) to carry out emergency repair work, officials confirmed.

The Kolasib unit of MTA had taken the initiative to repair the Sairang-Kawnpui section of the highway, which had been rendered impassable due to heavy monsoon rains between June 26 and 30. The highway, which serves as the state’s primary lifeline linking Aizawl to Silchar in Assam, saw traffic disruption that halted the supply of fuel and other essentials, leading to a shortage across Mizoram.

In a statement, the MTA said the repair work was completed and called off by Tuesday evening, allowing trucks, including fuel and LPG carriers, to begin movement by early Wednesday. The association claimed it was compelled to act in the absence of timely road repair by the authorities.



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“The road condition was so poor that trucks carrying essential goods could not ply,” the MTA noted, thanking the commercial vehicle operators and individuals who voluntarily supported the roadwork.

While the blockade created temporary inconvenience, especially in fuel supply, officials expect normalcy to return soon as truck services resume.

The incident has spotlighted the critical condition of NH-6, and the association's move has stirred debate on infrastructure maintenance and government responsiveness in remote northeastern states.