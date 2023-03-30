A 27-year-old Mizo Lalfakzuala, whose nickname is Valtea, residing in Rihkhawdar Village in Indo-Myanmar's border region, passed away after a prolonged illness since 2020.

Valtea was born on January 15, 1996, in Rihkhawdar village, on the Myanmar side of the Indo-Myanmar border.

He was believed to be the fattest Mizo alive before he passed away.

His coffin's dimensions of 7 ft. in length, 4 ft., 6 inches wide, and 2 ft., 6 inches high may also set records for the largest single coffin of sorts in Mizoram.

He died at Mercy Hospital in Zokhawthar Village, Champhai District.

This is a developing story.

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