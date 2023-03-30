Mizoram's most obese man dies at the age of 27
A 27-year-old Mizo Lalfakzuala, whose nickname is Valtea, residing in Rihkhawdar Village in Indo-Myanmar's border region passed away.
A 27-year-old Mizo Lalfakzuala, whose nickname is Valtea, residing in Rihkhawdar Village in Indo-Myanmar's border region, passed away after a prolonged illness since 2020.
Valtea was born on January 15, 1996, in Rihkhawdar village, on the Myanmar side of the Indo-Myanmar border.
He was believed to be the fattest Mizo alive before he passed away.
His coffin's dimensions of 7 ft. in length, 4 ft., 6 inches wide, and 2 ft., 6 inches high may also set records for the largest single coffin of sorts in Mizoram.
He died at Mercy Hospital in Zokhawthar Village, Champhai District.
This is a developing story.
Also Read: Mizoram: Charred bodies of three missing persons including a woman found near Myanmar border
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today