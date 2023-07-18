Mizoram's oldest twins celebrates their 89th birthday
Phirdailova and Lalchhingpuia, the oldest twins alive in Mizoram, celebrated their 89th birthdays on July 18.
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Mizoram's oldest twins celebrated their 89th birthday
Mizoram's favourite twins, Phirdailova and Lalchhingpuia, the oldest twins alive in Mizoram, celebrated their 89th birthdays on July 18.
The brothers were born to Rohnuna and Rualchhingi in Mission Veng, Aizawl, on July 18, 1934.
Phira was employed at the Boys M.E. School, Aizawl, while Lala was employed at All India Radio before they retired.
The brothers are believed to be the oldest Mizo twin alive.
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