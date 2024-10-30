College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih on Wednesday celebrated their '26th Foundation Day'.

Dr. Lalnuntluangi Hmar, Dean, CVSc & AH, Selesih reported that the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Selesih is among the 13 Central Agriculture Universities in the NorthEast and the foundation stone for the college as laid by former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on October 30, 1995.

The College initially opened with a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry degree with the introduction of Master of Veterinary Sciences degree from 2006-007 session. The Master of Veterinary Sciences degree currently has 16 departments; and 1163 students have obtained their post graduation.

The current session has 460 students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry degree, 105 students in the of Master of Veterinary Sciences degree and three PhD scholars.

At the day’s foundation day celebration, the Silver Jubilee Souvenir as also released; and a commemoration as held for all who had contributed towards the development and growth of the College.

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