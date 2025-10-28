MNF calls 10-hour shutdown in Mizoram to protest extension of Forest Act

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party in Mizoram, has called for a 10-hour statewide shutdown on October 29 to protest the extension of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023 to the state.

MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lalremruata Jongte announced that the shutdown will be observed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. across all districts except Mamit, due to preparations for the upcoming by-election in Dampa scheduled for November 11.

During the shutdown, all government and private offices, educational institutions, business establishments, and vehicles (except those under emergency services) will remain closed. The MNF stated that the move is a mark of protest against what it described as an “imposition” by the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government.

The MNF has consistently opposed the state assembly’s adoption of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, alleging that it undermines the interests and sentiments of the Mizo people. The party has urged the state government to convene a special assembly session to reconsider and withdraw the resolution supporting the Act.



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MNF leader Zoramthanga, a former Chief Minister, accused the current government of failing to safeguard Mizoram’s forest rights and autonomy. The People’s Conference Party and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (JCSM), along with several NGOs and political groups, have also extended support to the shutdown call.

The controversy stems from the Mizoram Assembly’s decision during its monsoon session on August 27, when it adopted a resolution extending the FCAA, 2023, to Mizoram — a move that reversed a similar resolution passed in August 2023 opposing its implementation.

Critics of the Act argue that it allows the central government to take over land within 100 km of international borders for projects deemed strategic or security-related, which they claim could endanger local land rights and environmental balance.

Meanwhile, the JCSM has also announced a peaceful demonstration in Aizawl on Wednesday to coincide with the MNF-led shutdown, demanding that the Act be withdrawn from application in the state.