Mizoram Liaison Office of North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) was inaugurated within the premises of the office building of the Directorate of Science by Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner & Secretary, Planning and Programme Implementation Department.

Vanlaldina Fanai said that Science and Technology is the backbone for the development of Mizoram and the state needs more and more development in the field and hoped that the office would be a blessing for Mizoram in the field of the applications of science and technology.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General, NECTAR presided over the inauguration function and presented the works and projects of NECTAR.



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North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is an autonomous society, set up under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India in 2012 with its headquarters at Shillong, Meghalaya.

The Centre will look at harnessing and leveraging niche frontier technologies available with central scientific departments and institutions.

NECTAR undertakes various projects in different North Eastern states.

In Mizoram, it initiated 14 different projects in which 3 projects namely, the Demonstration and induction of solar-powered cold storage in agricultural land of Khawzawl District, Motif design and replication system of traditional Mizo puan and Promoting techno-partnership in NER, Thenzawl have been completed.