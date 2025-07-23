NHIDCL shunts out Aizawl director as Mizoram highway crisis deepens

Amid growing public outcry over the worsening condition of National Highway-6 (NH-6)/306 — Mizoram’s arterial road — the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has replaced its executive director (Projects) in Aizawl.

Adelbert Sungi has been appointed as the new executive director of NHIDCL's Aizawl regional office, replacing Virendra Kumar Jakhar, who has been directed to report to the corporation’s Delhi headquarters. Jakhar is currently on leave until August 6.

The move comes as NH-6’s crumbling Sarang-Kawnpui sector, which connects Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar, triggered a severe supply crisis in the state. The condition of the highway has forced oil tankers to halt operations since July 19, compounding an ongoing fuel shortage.



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The highway, a lifeline for Mizoram, is under NHIDCL’s purview. Earlier this month, local truckers took matters into their own hands, briefly repairing the damaged stretch to allow traffic movement — but the makeshift repairs failed, worsening the crisis.

Mizoram’s sole Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, met NHIDCL Managing Director Chanchal Kumar in Delhi on Tuesday and raised concerns about the deteriorating road and the urgent need for permanent repairs. A senior NHIDCL official confirmed that the leadership change followed a request from Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 50 crore to repair NH-6, with work expected to begin immediately and be completed within a month, according to NHIDCL.