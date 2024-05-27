The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one person following searches in gun shops and other locations in Mizoram in an arms, ammunition trafficking and explosives smuggling case.

A total of six locations, including two gun shops were, extensively searched in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, leading to the arrest of Solomona @ Hminga.

A large quantity of explosives material, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials were seized during the crackdown.

Solomona is the second accused to be arrested in the case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI), relating to the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosives in North Eastern States. The case was registered on 26th December 2023 under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and UA(P) Act following credible information about a large-scale illegal arms, ammunition and explosives supply network operating in the north-eastern region of the country.



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NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had established a network in the bordering areas

of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition, and also smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from across the Myanmar border.

Laigaihawma was earlier arrested in this case. His associate Lalmuanawma @ Mangliana, who is still absconding, is originally from Myanmar. With the help of their Myanmar-based associates, they were supplying arms, ammunition and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur. He was also involved in sending supplies of arms and ammunition to Myanmar-based armed groups, as per investigations.

The investigations, which are still continuing, have further revealed that hawala channels were being used to transfer payments for arms and ammunition trafficking.

