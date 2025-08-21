No influx of illegal immigrants into Mizoram during Assam eviction drive: Police

The Mizoram police have confirmed that no cases of illegal immigrants entering the state from Assam have been reported following the eviction drives currently underway in several districts of Assam.

A senior police officer said this after a meeting at the Aizawl superintendent of police’s office to review the management of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The ILP, a travel document required by outsiders to enter protected areas of Mizoram, continues to be strictly monitored.

The assurance came days after a student organisation raised concerns that the eviction drive in Assam could trigger an influx of non-tribal outsiders into Mizoram. However, police clarified that districts like Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon — where the evictions are taking place — have not reported any such migration into Mizoram.



Also Read: Assam CM to inaugurate Rs 6-crore solid waste management project in Margherita

The meeting also discussed the management of ILPs and the entry of outsiders, particularly during the ongoing recruitment rally for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), SSC and Assam Rifles being held in Aizawl from August 20 to September 11. According to police, 7,422 candidates from Mizoram have registered to participate, which has increased the presence of non-tribal people in public spaces.

Police assured that there is no threat from this increased outsider presence since they are expected to return home after the recruitment process. ILP checks have been conducted in Aizawl on 40 occasions this year, with only 281 people found violating the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) rules.

Authorities said they will intensify ILP checks across every locality in Aizawl to ensure compliance. The police also urged village councils and NGOs to support efforts in maintaining peace and order.