Over 1.3 lakh Mizoram farmers get Rs 38 crore in 20th PM-KISAN instalment

More than 1.3 lakh farmers in Mizoram have received over Rs 38 crore under the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, marking the first payout for the 2025-26 financial year, officials said on Sunday.

The disbursement came as part of a nationwide release of ₹20,500 crore to around 9.7 crore farmers across the country, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Mizoram, ₹38.06 crore was directly transferred to the accounts of 1,31,238 eligible farmers under the central government’s flagship farmer income support scheme.

The event was live-streamed across the state via District Agriculture Offices and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). A state-level programme was organised at KVK Aizawl in Selesih, where Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga graced the occasion as the chief guest.



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Addressing the gathering, Lalthansanga thanked the central government for its continued support to Mizoram’s farming community. He encouraged beneficiaries to use the funds wisely to meet the objectives of the PM-KISAN scheme. The minister also announced the opening of online applications for phase-2 of the state government's flagship Handholding scheme for farmers.

The event was attended by Special Secretary Ramdinliani, Agriculture Director R. Lalnunzira, officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, KVK staff, PM-KISAN beneficiaries, and representatives of Farmer-Producer Organisations.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides ₹6,000 annually to eligible farmers, paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000. In Mizoram, the scheme is being implemented by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.