Pickup truck driver among four arrested for orchestrating robbery on his own vehicle in Mizoram

In a bizarre turn of events, a pickup truck driver who allegedly masterminded a highway robbery targeting his own vehicle has been arrested along with three accomplices in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the night of September 30 when three people, including a Myanmar national, were travelling in the pickup truck from Lawngtlai to Silchar in Assam. A few masked men intercepted the vehicle between Zotuitlang and Haulawng, threatening the occupants with a pistol and knives before carrying out the robbery.

According to police, the assailants robbed the Myanmar national of Rs 10 lakh in cash and also took away Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from the other two passengers.



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Following an investigation, police arrested four individuals — including the pickup truck driver, identified as Sujit Chakma (36) — for allegedly planning the crime. The other arrested persons have been identified as Mithun Chakma (37), Subaranta (40), and Sandip Kumar Chakma (21), all residents of Lawngtlai district.

Police said two other suspects involved in the case are still absconding, and a search operation is underway to apprehend them.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings, describing the incident as an “unusual case of a pre-planned robbery involving the vehicle’s own driver.”