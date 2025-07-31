Sharad Agarwal assumes charge as Mizoram DGP

Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has officially taken charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram, replacing Anil Shukla, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 23, Agarwal assumed office on Wednesday. Following his formal takeover, he called on Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Home Minister K Sapdanga.



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He succeeds Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer of the same AGMUT cadre, who had held the top police post in the state before his transfer.

Before this appointment, Agarwal served as the Special Commissioner in the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police. He also has an extensive background with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), having joined as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in June 2016 and later promoted to Joint Director in January 2018.

Agarwal’s appointment comes at a time when law enforcement in Mizoram continues to focus on border security, drug trafficking, and maintaining peace in the northeastern state.