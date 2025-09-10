Three schools in Mizoram’s Lunglei get cosmic classrooms

In a major boost to science education, three state-run schools in Lunglei district of Mizoram have been equipped with cosmic classrooms designed to nurture curiosity about space and astronomy among students.

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Wednesday inaugurated the facilities at Leitlangpui High School, Lungsen Higher Secondary School, and Tlabung Middle School. Speaking at the event, he said the initiative was part of the state’s vision to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and ensure inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

“The cosmic classrooms will allow students to learn about stars, planets, galaxies, and the mysteries of space through interactive lessons, igniting their imagination and scientific spirit,” the minister said.

Alongside the cosmic classrooms, several other educational initiatives were launched, including an English language foundation programme, a financial literacy campaign, and an awareness drive to break taboos surrounding menstruation.



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Vanlalthlana lauded the Lunglei district administration and the School Education Department for their efforts, expressing hope that these projects would bring meaningful transformation in the lives of young learners.

Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann underlined that the new measures represent a holistic approach to education. “It is not just about academics but also about building life skills, awareness, and a scientific outlook among students. Community participation will be key to sustaining these efforts,” she said.

According to officials, the cosmic classrooms aim to provide hands-on learning experiences, encouraging children to think critically about science and space exploration. With these interventions, Mizoram hopes to strengthen its education ecosystem and inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators.