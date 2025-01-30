Tissue transplantation will soon be available at the state-run Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH), marking a new chapter in Mizoram's public healthcare services, Health Minister Lalrinpuii said on Thursday.

Addressing a party meeting in south Mizoram's Lunglei town, she said the necessary arrangements were being made with the support of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

A transplant coordinator, consultant and other staffers are being appointed, she said.

"We have also arranged an operation theatre at ZMCH, and the required license is awaited," she added.

After the license is obtained, medical experts will come from other states to do kidney and heart transplantations here, the minister said.



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While a heart transplant costs around Rs 9 lakh in two private hospitals in Aizawl, it will cost only Rs 1 lakh at ZMCH, she said.

The government had on Wednesday turned the Zoram Medical College Society into a fully state-owned institution. It was rechristened as Zoram Medical College and Hospital.

Lalrinpuii said the government was making efforts to resolve the shortage of doctors and healthcare workers in the state.

She said that steps were being taken to recruit 100 healthcare workers.