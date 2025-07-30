Two women including Myanmar national arrested with heroin in Mizoram

At least two women, including a Myanmar national, were arrested with over 350 grams of heroin in East Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday, an official confirmed.

The seizure took place during an operation at Ruantlang village, where personnel from the Excise and Narcotics Department, supported by volunteers of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), recovered 350.6 grams of heroin from the duo.

According to Peter Zohmingthanga, spokesperson for the Excise and Narcotics Department, the two women have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation into the case is underway.



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