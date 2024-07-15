The Mizoram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) at a Press Conference held on Monday at Aizawl Press discussed the reason for inflation of vegetables is due to the high prices of its transportation from rural to the urban market.

K. Lalhmingthanga President of MCCI stated that from the data collected over five years by MCCI, chilly and brinjal are the crops among the four famous crops (brinjal, chilly, bitter gourd and snake gourd) in which Mizoram is not self-sufficient. They suggested that Horticulture or Agriculture Department take up research to produce these two crops during the off-season so that the state can retain the money used for importing these crops.

Also read: New builder appointed to complete Mizoram House, Emporium in Navi Mumbai: CM Lalduhoma

He also stated that for Mizoram to have a successful industry, we need to start up with raw materials that can be sourced from the state, and must be of export standard.

Furthermore, Lalhmingthanga added that the Commerce & Industry Department had spent huge amount in procuring private lands for developing industries in the state. He stated that these lands were previously under the industry department but later handed over to the General Administrative Department (GAD). The MCCI President said that it is most unfortunate that in recent years, these industrial areas have been issued to private owners. He affirmed that allotment of industrial lands can only be taken up by the Industrial Area Management Committee which is under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.