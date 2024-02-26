Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India graced and addressed the 18th Convocation of Mizoram University at the campus, today.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Rector of MZU, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Prof Prakash Bartunia were the Guests of Honour.

Before the commencement of the convocation program, the Vice President, on arriving at the MZU Campus had planted the sapling of the state tree - Media Ferrea.

Jagdeep Dhankar, in his convocation address, congratulated the hardworking students who are picking the fruits of their hard work, today. He wanted the students to be grateful for their good fortune of being among the generation when India is rising and growing faster than before and even set its goal to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047. He cited how easily it takes to become an entrepreneur in today's India and the existence of a healthy ecosystem inside and outside one's state for conducting business.



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He appealed to the students of Mizoram University, especially those who are from Mizoram to try to find a way to boost the huge tourism potential that is waiting in front of their doorstep. He also urged the youth of Mizoram to try to figure out what opportunities the Act East Policy implementations would keep bringing to the state. The Vice President was also very appreciative of having witnessed the growing numbers of women among the high achievers, even in today's function.

After the convocation opened with a declaration by the Registrar, Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor, MZU welcomed the dignitaries, the students, and teachers to the 18th convocation. The Vice-Chancellor continued with the Conferment of Degrees, Gold Medals and Prizes. In this Convocation, only a handful of selected candidates received their degrees, prizes, and medals from the Vice President.

The following medals and degrees were awarded at the Eighteenth Convocation of Mizoram University on the 26th of February 2024.

Candidates Receiving Degrees in Person

Doctor of Philosophy - 110,

Master’s Degree - 518,

Master’s Professional - 141,

Bachelor’s Degree with Professional

Courses - 271,

Gold Medalist - 56,

Book Prize - 7

Total Number of Candidates in Person - 1104,

Total Number of Candidates in Absentia- 6876

Grand Total of All Degrees Awarded- 7980