Waterborne disease outbreak claims five lives in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai; probe traces possible link to Myanmar village

Authorities in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district have launched an investigation into a suspected waterborne disease outbreak that has claimed five lives — four from Salachhuah village in Myanmar and one from Kakichhuah village in Mizoram.

Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga, along with Senior Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and coordinate containment efforts.

Lalruatsanga expressed deep concern over the fatalities, emphasising the urgency of identifying the cause and curbing further spread. “All preventive and control measures must be strictly implemented,” he said, expressing confidence that the situation could be stabilised soon.

Dr. Jongte confirmed that cases have been reported since November 4, with a medical team dispatched to Kakichhuah on November 11. Water samples collected from the area have been sent to Zoram Medical College & Hospital for testing. Preliminary evidence points to contamination originating from Salachhuah village in Myanmar.



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So far, 27 individuals — mostly between the ages of 5 and 63 — have tested positive for infection. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed, and local health workers are maintaining close surveillance.

Authorities have declared Kakichhuah a containment zone for one week, restricting movement except for medical, election, and emergency services. Measures are being implemented to ensure access to safe drinking water, improve sanitation, and raise community awareness.

Essential medicines have been dispatched, and the Sr. CMO’s office has initiated awareness drives on hygiene and preventive practices. Officials are continuing their investigation to confirm the source of the outbreak and prevent further casualties.