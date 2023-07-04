With the ethnic violence in Manipur entering day 62, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 4 called for an urgent end to the ongoing violence as the situation in the state has “worsened” in recent weeks.

With more than 120 people already dead and over 3,000 others reported injured in the violence that started on May 3, Zoramthanga in a long social media post said, "While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would turn for the better, situations seem to have worsened. When will it stop? I condole my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters. May the gracious Lord give you the strength and the wisdom to navigate through this disastrous incident."

The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30am, July the 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day.



While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would… pic.twitter.com/EKduEqrShY — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 3, 2023

“I wish not to see anymore, pictures and video clips of Churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is ONLY one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!”, added the social media post by Zoramthanga.

The brutal violence in Manipur has resulted in Internally Displaced People to the tune of 12,000 in Mizoram.

Refugees and/or IDPs from Manipur, Myanmar & Bangladesh have risen to over 50,000. I wish & pray that the Central Govt., on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand.

Also read : Mizoram Governor calls for more activities under Indian Red Cross Society