YMA adopts resolutions to safeguard Mizo identity and strengthen ILP enforcement

The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) convened its 104th meeting on Wednesday at the Central YMA Hall, Tuikhuahtlang.

The meeting, presided over by Central YMA President R. Lalngheta, saw the participation of 248 committee members from across Mizoram.

The session began with a review of the recently concluded 75th YMA General Conference held at Sakawrdai. Members expressed heartfelt appreciation for the hospitality extended by the people of Sakawrdai and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of organisers and participants that made the event a success.

During the meeting, several key resolutions were adopted covering organisational and government-related matters.

In matters concerning the YMA, the committee resolved to formulate a comprehensive framework for leadership training and awareness programs across its branches. It also decided to take proactive measures against the growing number of non-locals operating businesses without valid permits, with the Central Executive Committee (CEC) tasked to draft relevant guidelines.



Also Read: Waterborne disease outbreak claims five lives in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai; probe traces possible link to Myanmar village

The YMA also resolved to intensify awareness campaigns discouraging intermarriage between Mizo women and non-Mizos, revive traditional Mizo sports, and strengthen unity among the various sub-tribes of the Zo ethnic group in Mizoram.

On government-related issues, the committee urged the State Government to ensure stricter implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to curb illegal entry and settlement. It also directed the CEC to monitor and support initiatives for river protection and conservation, emphasising the importance of safeguarding water sources. Additionally, the CEC was entrusted with preparing recommendations to the government for improving major roadways that have fallen into disrepair and caused difficulties for commuters.

The YMA, one of Mizoram’s most influential civil society organisations, reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Mizo identity, promoting social harmony, and engaging constructively with the government on issues affecting the state’s welfare.