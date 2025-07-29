Young Mizo Association demands state to act against potential influx from Assam

The Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram’s most influential civil society organisation, has urged the state government to take immediate steps to prevent a potential influx of people from Assam.

The appeal comes in light of a recent eviction drive against alleged illegal encroachers in Assam, which has sparked concerns of spillover migration into Mizoram.

The Young Mizo Association, which has four lakh members both in and outside the state, convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the matter. Addressing the media, YMA General Secretary Malsawmliana said the organisation called on the Mizoram government to implement proactive measures to curb any illegal entry from the neighbouring state.



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Among the suggestions was the strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP)—a mandatory travel document required for outsiders to enter Mizoram and other protected areas. The Young Mizo Association also advised its sub-headquarters, groups, and branches across border districts to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any signs of illegal migration.

Malsawmliana stressed the need for heightened alertness particularly in the border districts of Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit, which collectively share approximately 164 kilometres of boundary with Assam.

The call for action underscores growing anxiety over cross-border tensions and the importance of maintaining demographic stability and territorial integrity in Mizoram.