Zoram People's Movement MLA from Chalfilh, Lalbiakzama has been elected as the speaker for the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by Lalduhoma, emerged victorious in the state general elections by securing 27 seats, thereby overthrowing the Mizo National Front (MNF) which managed to secure 10 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged two seats, while the Congress could only secure one seat in the state. Lalduhoma, the leader of ZPM, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Mizoram on December 8, 2023. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Additionally, eleven other leaders from ZPM will also be sworn in as ministers.

The ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan, and was attended by the outgoing chief minister and MNF leader, Zoramthanga.

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