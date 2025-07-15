ZPM’s flagship schemes yield strong results in first year: Mizoram home minister

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga highlighted the significant achievements of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government within its first year in office, crediting a structured and focused approach for the success of its flagship programmes.

Addressing a gathering during the ZPM Party Office event in Aizawl, Sapdanga stated, “All the notable progress in one year under any flagship programme is done by the ZPM government only,” emphasising the government’s performance-driven governance model.

He noted that shortly after the new government assumed office, Chief Minister Lalduhoma directed his ministers to undergo 100 days of preparatory work before formally taking charge of their respective portfolios. “This structured approach enabled us to achieve what we set out to do within the 100-day timeframe,” Sapdanga said.

The minister revealed that funds were already allocated to support 10,000 farmers under various schemes. In the first year itself, around 2,000 lakh quintals of turmeric were procured from 672 locations, benefiting over 20,000 farming households.



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He also noted the launch of the Hand Holding Scheme, aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs, and praised Chief Minister Lalduhoma for personally reviewing the performances of his ministers through a quarterly evaluation system.

“This reflects our government’s strong commitment to responsive and transparent governance,” Sapdanga added.

On the healthcare front, he stated that the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme is being effectively implemented, with a focus on poor families in need of medical support. He said a Review Committee had been set up to improve coordination between government workers and private hospitals to enhance transparency and service delivery.

Additional reforms under consideration include expanding the old age pension scheme to support the elderly, widows, and those without family support.

