Around 1,500 people from the ethnic violence-affected Manipur have taken refuge in different parts of neighbouring Nagaland.

Many of these people are living with family, while others are sleeping in dwellings supplied by villages.

“The Nagaland government is yet to collect the accurate data. However, as per available reports, around 1,500 people from Manipur have taken shelter in various parts of the state,” Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha told media.

The skirmishes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, which began early last month, have cost over 100 deaths, and 10,000 army and paramilitary men have been dispatched to restore order in the northeastern state.

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Meanwhile, the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), a tribal group, visited six villages in the Chumoukedima area on Friday, where the displaced people had sought sanctuary. They were given humanitarian supplies by the group.

According to the CPO, 704 Kuki people from Manipur have moved to these areas. Clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill regions to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The eviction of Kuki people from the reserve forest area had sparked a succession of minor protests before the violence.

Meiteis make up around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and dwell mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.