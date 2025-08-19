5 tribes panel slams Nagaland govt over reservation review, continues boycott of state events

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy has strongly criticized the Nagaland government’s latest stand on the composition of the proposed Reservation Review Commission.

In a press release issued from its camp office in Dimapur on Tuesday, the committee expressed “extreme disappointment” with the clarification made by Chief Secretary Nagaland, terming it an “insult” to the collective intelligence of the five tribes.

The Chief Secretary had earlier stated that credible and qualified persons nominated by community-based organisations (CSOs), rather than office bearers, could be part of the Commission. However, the committee reiterated that its original demand was for the total exclusion of CSOs from the body, whether represented by office bearers or nominees.



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Reaffirming its 9th August Resolution—which had also been placed before the state government in a formal representation—the committee said it expected a positive response instead of attempts to “delay and deny legitimate demands.”

In the meantime, the committee announced that its ongoing non-participation in all state government functions and meetings will continue until further orders.