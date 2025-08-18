Nagaland constitutes commission to review reservation policy

The Nagaland Government has decided to constitute a Commission to examine and submit a report on the Reservation Policy in government employment, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, informed.

The State Government has requested the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), and the Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN) to each nominate a credible and qualified individual from their respective communities to be part of the Commission.

However, concerns have been raised by the tribes represented under the 5 Tribes CoRRP, objecting to the nomination of members to the Commission by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Addressing the issue, the Government clarified that CSOs are expected to nominate a credible and qualified person from their respective communities, and not necessarily office bearers of the organisations.



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The Chief Secretary emphasised that this inclusive approach was adopted to ensure that the voices of communities—who are the most important stakeholders—are adequately considered in assessing the current policy and determining its future applicability.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind that such a vital issue should not be decided by the Government alone,” the Chief Secretary stated.

In light of the objections, the Government has appealed to the concerned CSOs to reconsider their stance on the composition of the Job Reservation Commission to enable it to function effectively and deliver a comprehensive, inclusive report.