The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Wokha has reported cases of pig mortality due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Doyang Right Bank Farm area of Wokha district.

ASF is a highly contagious disease in pigs that leads to significant economic losses.

Therefore, it demands strict vigilance and containment measures.

To address the outbreak, the authorities are enforcing measures under Section 6(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infection and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act 2009.



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These include restricting the movement of pigs and pork within a 1 km radius of the infected zone and prohibiting the slaughter and sale of pigs and pork in the same area.

Additionally, the surveillance zone, which extends 9 km outside the infected area, will be closely monitored.

Proper disposal of dead animals through deep burial or incineration within the infected zone is mandated.

All Village Councils are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected ASF cases to the nearest Veterinary Office or Officer.