Ajay Kumar Bhalla to take oath as Nagaland governor on August 25

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, currently the Governor of Manipur, will be sworn in as the new Governor of Nagaland on Monday, an official announcement said. Bhalla has been given additional charge of Nagaland following the demise of Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on August 15 at a Chennai hospital.

According to the official invitation, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on August 25.

Welcoming Bhalla on behalf of the people of the state, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed confidence that his vast administrative experience would be “invaluable in advancing peace, harmony and progress” in Nagaland.



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The Nagaland government’s seven-day mourning period for late Governor La Ganesan concluded on Friday.

A veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, La Ganesan had earlier served as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025. He was appointed the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and assumed office on February 20 the same year.