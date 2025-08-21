Nagaland and Assam CMs unite to defuse border tensions, pledge joint action in disputed belt

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have reached a significant understanding to carry out all future activities, including plantation work, jointly in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the interstate border.

The decision followed recent high-level talks between the two leaders after rising friction in the sensitive border zone.

An official statement from the Nagaland Chief Secretary’s office confirmed that the agreement was aimed at preventing further escalation and ensuring that the DAB remains a zone of peace and cooperation. Earlier, unilateral eviction and plantation drives by Assam in the disputed stretch had triggered fresh tensions and prompted urgent dialogue.



Also Read: No influx of illegal immigrants into Mizoram during Assam eviction drive: Police

The DAB, spread across several sectors of the 512-km Assam–Nagaland boundary, has historically been a flashpoint where competing land claims have often led to clashes and instability. By choosing to coordinate activities, the two governments have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, promoting mutual trust, and ensuring stability in the region.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, CM Sarma dismissed allegations of encroachment attempts by Nagas in Golaghat district and announced that both states will now collaborate on a large-scale plantation drive in the DAB, signaling a new phase of cooperation.