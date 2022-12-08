Nagaland Congress leader K Therie claimed that under the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) alliance, the people of the state are moving into an unknown future.

In a press release, the Congress president wrote, "The people of Nagaland are travelling into an unknown future under the NDPP, BJP and NPF Alliance. We do not know whether elections will be held or not."

Speaking about the organisations negotiating with the state government since September 2022 demanding President’s Rule for the Naga political solution, however, one is still unknown what the new features of the negotiations are as the state government has never sat seriously with the negotiating teams to evolve agenda for amicable settlement.

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"We do not know what the inner understanding is between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ENPO on the demand for Frontier Nagaland state. It is anybody’s guess that voting for BJP will be a factor in consideration of the demand," the release added.

The release also stated that the NPF, NDPP and BJP have had no commitment to uphold the integrity of the State.

Further claiming the ignorance towards ENPO, the Congress leader said that the state government is to be held responsible for driving them further in the demand for Frontier Nagaland state.

"The state government has allowed GOI to play with the future of the people of Nagaland for too long," mentioned the release.

"Perhaps it is because of the fear of funding insurgents and unknown sources of income in their bank accounts. They only want protection from BJP Govt. The 12 BJP MLAs virtually ruled for five years because of this fear...the people want them to evolve a peaceful and amicable agenda with NSCN(IM) under the Framework Agreement for Nagaland has agreed in principle with the Working Committee’s Agreed Position," added the release.