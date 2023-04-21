Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio asserted that both the Assam and Nagaland government has been trying to settle the long-standing border disputes outside the court of law.

"Like today there has been a permanent solution to Assam-Aruncahal border issues...We should settle our disputes outside the court," said CM Rio.

Speaking to the media, CM Rio said, "We discussed our border issues and also development issues as we have to work together and support and go forward."

Further, the CM asserted that the Nagaland government had agreed to sign an MoU with Assam so that the oil exploration could be taken up with shared royalties in the dispute areas.

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"Once the MoU is signed there will be a huge potential for oil exploration in Nagaland also," the CM added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Home Minister Amit Shah marked a historic day as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the longstanding border dispute between the two states. The event occurred at the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block, with both Chief Ministers expressing their gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for his presence and initiative in bringing about a peaceful resolution.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, "It is a historic day today for both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We thank Home Minister Amit Shah for his presence and his initiative. We will make sure that there will be peaceful coexistence between the two states." He further acknowledged the support of all the 12 regional committees from both states and expressed his commitment to maintaining peace in the border areas.