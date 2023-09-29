Three active cadres of the NSCN (K-Nikki) were apprehended in Nagaland and arms and ammunition was seized from their possession on September 27, according to sources.

The Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police launched a joint operation and nabbed the cadres along with the weapons.

Three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores were reportedly recovered from the possession of the apprehended cadres.

NSCN (K-Nikki) cadres were involved in several anti-social activities including extortion, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles took to platform X and wrote, “#AssamRifles along with Nagaland Police apprehended of three active cadres of NSCN (K-Nikki) in Nagaland on 27 Sep 2023 and recovered three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores.”



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