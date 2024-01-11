Assam Rifles on January 9 conducted a meeting and awareness session with the village elders and village council members of nearby villages at Tobu, Mon district of Nagaland.

The meeting, which included Gaon Burahs (village headmen), village council chairmen, and village guards, was convened to address pressing security concerns along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border.



This meeting was part of a series of community interactions by the Assam Rifles, with another similar session held on January 8 in Changlangshu, also under Mon district. These meetings are indicative of the force's proactive approach to involve local stakeholders in discussions about border security, ensuring that the communities are not only informed but also active participants in the security framework.

In addition to these security-focused engagements, the Assam Rifles facilitated a National Integration Tour for students from the remote Noklak district. This educational excursion included visits to the Kohima War Cemetery and the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts in Jotsoma village. The tour provided the students with valuable insights into history, music, arts, and the importance of peace, furthering the Assam Rifles' role in fostering national integration and understanding among the youth.

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