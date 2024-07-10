The Commander of Assam Rifles has donated chairs and hearing aids to the Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Association in Nagaland's Kohima. This initiative underscored the ongoing commitment of the Assam Rifles to the welfare of its retired personnel.

The donation, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for ex-servicemen, highlighted the organisation's dedication to ensuring that their former members are well-supported even after their active service.

ALSO READ | Assam Rifles' rifleman Alok Rao posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra for heroic sacrifice in Manipur

The event was marked by gratitude and appreciation from the ex-servicemen, who acknowledged the Assam Rifles' continued support.

The provision of hearing aids was particularly noteworthy, addressing a crucial health need among the elderly veterans.

Earlier on July 5, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with locals, conducted a cleanliness drive at Yangnomphai and New Lajang Village in Manipur's Chandel District. The initiative focused on maintaining hygienic drainage and sanitation systems, aiming to prevent potential health hazards.