A delegation of 20 members from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) recently paid a visit to Dimapur, India, in order to commemorate India's substantial contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The Indian Air Force extended a warm welcome to the delegation, and its officers and personnel, including those from the Dornier and Mi17-V5 Squadrons, interacted with their counterparts from the BAF.

The visit underscored the historical connection between Kilo Flight and the inception of the Bangladesh Air Force on September 28, 1971, in Dimapur. This visit by the BAF personnel to Dimapur signifies the strong bond and deep ties between the Air Forces of the two nations.

In a separate development, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force highlighted the historical interactions and connections between the Indian and Bangladesh Air Forces and emphasised the profound friendship between the Air Forces of the two countries.

In September, the 15th Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) meeting was conducted in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh deliberated on multiple bilateral matters. Topics included the elimination of port constraints, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) preparations, standard harmonization, recognition of standards, supplying vital commodities to Bangladesh, road and rail infrastructure development, regional connectivity via multi-modal transport, and infrastructure fortification at Land Customs Stations/Integrated Check Posts, among others.

The JWG meetings on trade are organized yearly to address crucial trade-related issues and identify opportunities for economic and technical cooperation. Both nations reiterated their dedication to boosting economic engagement, regional collaboration, and sustainable development, expressing positivity for their future trade relations.

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