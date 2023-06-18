Former president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee K Therie has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing political opponents and claimed that the latter is thousand times more corrupt.

He further alleged that the BJP is s allegedly involve in several corrupt practices themselves.

“If Congress is corrupt, BJP is thousand times more corrupt. BJP corruption is in terms of thousand and lakhs of crores as alleged in the Rafale deal and demonetization. No project is cleared without payment of commission in all the stages. BJP is not only corrupt in wealth but they play corrupt politics at the cost of public lives, property, and the integrity of the nation. For them, vote politics is the top priority. They are now in nexus with secessionists and extremists. The nation is in turmoil and they have no concern”, said in an official statement.



“As they celebrate 9 years of Modi’s rule, Nagaland state was awarded a badge of corruption. Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar MLC, National Secretary BJP claimed that 17 senior officers of the Nagaland government were under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is huge. I don’t agree with ED, CBI, and NIA in many cases. They are used to harass political opponents; for example, 50 hrs drilling of Rahul Gandhi. They also use their power to extort, like in the case of Aryan Khan. However, I am happy that ED is doing something appreciable in Nagaland”, he added.

The former NPCC president has also raised suspicions about the delay of hearing on five pending cases of the Enforcement Directorate.

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