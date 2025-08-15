BJP Nagaland marks Independence Day with hand cart tiranga yatra, statewide sanitary pad drive

In a spirited culmination of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland, led by State President Benjamin Yepthomi, organised a grand Hand Cart Tiranga Yatra from DDSC to Thakurbari Ground via Blue Hill Road.

The event saw the participation of about 100 hand carts, with Yepthomi himself leading the procession by personally pulling a cart. Former candidate Hukiye Tissca flagged off the yatra at DDSC.

Adding a strong social dimension to the Independence Day celebrations, the BJP State Mahila Morcha, under the leadership of State President Tsachola Rothrong, launched a sanitary pad distribution drive across all 14 districts of Nagaland.



Also Read: Arunachal to fast-track green energy push with mega hydro projects: CM Khandu

In Dimapur, a formal programme was organised, while in other districts, pads were distributed in public spaces, streets, and orphanages to reach women and girls in need.

The dual initiative showcased the party’s commitment to merging patriotic enthusiasm with community service, ensuring the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign resonated not only as a celebration of national pride but also as a moment of tangible social impact.